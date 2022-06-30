Tina Turner Musical Singer Chanel Haynes Was Sacked After a Rolling Stones Performance!

It’s been revealed that Chanel Haynes was terminated from her part in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical after performing with The Rolling Stones. On stage in London’s West End, she was playing Tina Turner in the production of Tina, but she accepted an invitation to perform “Gimme Shelter” with The Rolling Stones at the Milan Fashion Week.

Sasha Allen, the Stones’ longtime backup singer, was absent from the Milan gig for unknown reasons, so Haynes stepped in to fill in. He is well known as a member of the gospel trio Trinitee 5:7, a protege of the legendary Quincy Jones. Tina, a British production, was her most recent role. “I can’t say exactly when I got the call because I don’t want to reveal timelines,” Haynes told Rolling Stone of the offer from the iconic rock band. “However, I can assure you that there was very little public awareness of this.

There isn’t much of it. Biting one’s nails was a common occurrence among the group. When someone asks, “How are we going to do this?” It’s like the White House or Buckingham Palace, in terms of the Stones’ gear. Personnel-wise, they are all at the same level. After that, it was off to Milan.”

“I walked into the room and right there in a pink baseball camp is Mick Jagger and these really fantastic jeans I’d never seen before,” she explains, describing her rehearsal with the Stones’ Mick Jagger. A single pass through the system is all that was done.

Since she had been taught this way, she was aware that rehearsals were essentially performances. My first full-throated performance of the song came at that very moment. When we’re in that small room we’re literally in each other’s faces, shouting, “Just a shot away!”. The entire time, he had a wry grin on his chin. People at the event clapped and cheered as if to say, “This is going to work!”

Mark Rubinstein, Tina’s general manager, allegedly sent Haynes an email after the show informing her that she had been suspended from the show. His note to her read: “The theatre will be told that you are not authorized to enter,” and she later uploaded it to Instagram.

I am sorry to inform you all that I have been stripped of the ability to perform my final three gigs. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience.” I’m at a loss for words. So many people’s hopes to see me in one of my final performances will be dashed because of my buddy, a domestic abuse survivor, who shared her story with me and prompted me to write this piece.

“No One Will Share Your Joy if Your Aspirations Come True…

If they didn’t make it for you, they’ll do everything they can to get rid of it. Keep your head up and follow your heart, but don’t give up.”

Haynes refused to discuss the specifics of her suspension with Rolling Stone, although she thinks it was connected to her appearance with the Stones at a Tina Turner gig.

“On the West End, no one individual can halt a show,” I will say. That’s not how it was intended. In the end, everything worked out just great. Likewise, the [Stones] gig in Milan took place, as did other performances. As a result, I was pleased that all of the performances took place.

Tina, Nme Has Contacted the Film’s Producers.

It was “undoubtedly a special one,” according to Thomas Smith of NME, who gave the “SIXTY” stop in Madrid five stars, noting that “given the rate and intensity they’re going at, there’s little stopping [the Stones from making a stab at their own Platinum Jubilee] in the years to come.” he said.

On top of that, the Rolling Stones are preparing various commemorative releases to mark their 60th anniversary, including a live album called “Live At The El Mocambo” and a box set containing every single release from 1963 to 1966. The BBC will also run a four-part documentary series, My Life As A Rolling Stone, over the British summer. There will be four one-hour episodes, one for each member of the band: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts.

The Rolling Stones will perform at BST Hyde Park for the second of two London gigs this week. You can check the complete list of forthcoming tour dates here, as well as any remaining UK tickets.

