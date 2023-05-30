Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Still Dating: Their Relationship Is “Not Serious.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating, but they don’t have a name for it yet. A source told People that the 25-year-old beauty mogul, who has been serving up looks in Paris, and the 27-year-old Dune star see each other when they’re both in Los Angeles.

The person told the outlet, “Kylie likes dating, but her main goal is to be a good mom.” They also said that their relationship is “not serious.” It comes after the billionaire’s black Range Rover truck was seen at the actor’s LA home on Thursday morning.

They were first linked romantically in April when the famous gossip site DeuxMoi found out about them. The reality star, who broke up with Travis Scott in December, is said to have started dating the Oscar-nominated actor after they both went to a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January.

Us Weekly said last month that Chalamet and Jenner have been talking, writing, or using FaceTime with each other almost every day. A source told the magazine, “They talk to each other in a really fun and flirty way, and he makes Kylie smile.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship isn’t serious and that Jenner likes to “hang out with Timothee and see where it goes.” It’s been a lot of fun for her because it’s very different from the other situations she’s been in. The person said, “It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Read More: Jewel Performance of The National Anthem at The Indy 500 Gets Mixed Reviews!

They also met up after the star from “Beautiful Boy” went to an art show in Santa Monica a few weeks ago. A person who saw Chalamet leave the event told that he was “looking around anxiously” and “constantly texting on his phone.” Jenner then pulled up, and he jumped into the backseat with her and her security team. He then drove away.