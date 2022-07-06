Throwback Images of Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrating Their Daughter Malia’s Birthday!

Malia Obama turns one today, and we wish her all the best! In honor of the former first daughter’s birthday, which fell on the Fourth of July, her parents took to social media to share loving photos and encouraging remarks in honor of their firstborn. In addition to being one of the most famous couples on the planet, Barack and Michelle Obama are also loving parents who can’t help but celebrate their children’s birthdays by posting adorable old images of them as babies.

This adorable mommy-daughter moment from Michelle’s younger motherhood days when Malia was a newborn still fit in her famous mama’s lap was shared by the actress. Shorter hair was a must for the former first lady as a mother of young children who grab onto everything! In keeping with her pink dress, young Malia had a matching ribbon in her hair.

Congratulations on Your Birthday, Malia, and Happy Fourth of July to You and Your Family and Friends !

” This day was made even more spectacular by the arrival of your amazing spirit 24 years ago. I’m very proud of the lovely young lady you’ve grown into. I adore you with all my heart! Mommy love,” the author of Becoming captioned the photo.

The former president also tweeted a wonderful father-daughter connection shot with a photograph of Malia as a baby in her bib and dad looking at her with an expression of affection and amazement. “Congratulations, Malia, on your 21st year! Whatever your accomplishments and beauty as a young woman may be—no matter how accomplished, accomplished, lovely and gracious—you’ll always be my little girl. To which the father of two girls said, “And I’ll always be here to lift you up.”

In spite of her young age, Malia has made a name for herself in Hollywood, working on Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed series Atlanta. That’s not all: Glover has hired the Harvard grad and Visual and Environmental Studies major to work on an upcoming series inspired by pop star Beyoncé.

Former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama must be feeling a sense of loss now that their two children are creating their own names for themselves and the former president and first lady are settling into Empty Nester Life. Sasha, their eldest daughter, had her 21st birthday earlier this month, and her parents shared a series of heartwarming photos on Facebook. In light of their two daughters’ departure from the home, it appears that President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will have more time to peruse their family photos.

