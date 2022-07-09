“Thor: The Dark World” and “love and Thunder” Post-Credits Scenes Are Here!

The following is a heads-up: For those who have not seen “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there will be major spoilers ahead. If you’re trying to avoid major narrative points and revelations, don’t read any further. Thor: Love and Thunder are finally here, which means that Chris Hemsworth’s incredible God of Thunder will be back in action, as well as a couple of important Marvel Comics revelations in the post-credits scenes.

It’s a fun Easter egg for fans because the young legend, Love, is really played by Hemsworth’s own 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth! (Tristan and Sasha, the twin children of the performer, also play a younger Thor in a flashback, while Bale and Portman’s children make appearances as young residents of New Asgard).

It’s in Olympus, though, when we return to seek down Zeus (Russell Crowe), who promises his revenge after having been insulted earlier in the film, that we discover the most astounding projection moment in the picture. Instead of saying, “Do you hear me, Hercules?” to a figure who isn’t there, he asks, “Do you swear to see Thor Odinson fall from the sky?”

A Hercule in The MCU?

Honesty dictated that Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein ascend in his renowned covering and promise to right father’s wrongs against Thunder God! Idris Elba reprises his Heimdall role in the post-credits sequence, which is more of a coda than an uncover, although he does make a brief appearance to invite Jane/Mighty Thor to Valhalla.

Then, after thanking her for helping save the New Asgard children, including his own son Axel, who – thankfully for Thor – has acquired the ability to control the Bifrost, he prods, “I see you’re not kidding.”

Despite her tragic on-screen fate in Love and Thunder, Portman spoke with ET about the possibility of seeing Jane/Mighty Thor return in the future before the film premiered. She stated, “I’m open to everything.” In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the universe is now so vast that it looks as though the sky is the limit.

