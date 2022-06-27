“Thor” Nude Scene Has Been Chris Hemsworth’s “dream” for The Past Ten Years, According to Him!

As far as bringing the God of Thunder story to the public is concerned, Marvel Studios has gone above and beyond. Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he returns to the role of Thor, will feature the actor once again. Even though the film won’t be released for another two weeks, the teasers and trailer have been a huge success in building anticipation among movie goers. “It’s a dream come true,” Chris Hemsworth recently said when asked about the trailer’s scene in which his naked buttocks were on display.

This week, the producers of Thor: Love and Thunder held its Hollywood premiere at the El Capital Theatre in Los Angeles. Hemsworth spoke to Variety about the upcoming film and his butt-naked scene, which was featured in the movie’s trailer, at the event. This scene was a “10-year labour of love” for him, and he described it as a “dream scene.”

Taika Watiti on Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Ragnarok Marks Actor-Director Taika Watiti’s Return to Helming the Series’ Next Chapter. He Was the Director of Thor Ragnarok, Which He Directed in 2017. Watiti Said that He Wanted to Show Off Chris Hemsworth’s Muscular Physique on The Red Carpet of The Premiere of The Film.

It Seemed to Him that Everyone Had Discussed It. He Went on To Say that “there Was Talk of ‘yeah, We’ve Gotta Show Off This Body,’ Etc. You’ve Gotta Show Chris Some Love Because He Works so Damn Hard. Do Not Hide It with All These Suits and The Cape, Because It Is Unfair.”

Thor: The Love and Thunder Chronicles

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor Leaves Asgard with His Guardians of The Galaxy Friends Following the Events of Avengers: Endgame. Among the Returning Cast Members Are Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson’s Character Valkyrie, and Taika Watiti’s Character Corg, in Addition to Hemsworth.

Gorr, the God Butcher, Will Be Played by Christian Bale in the upcoming film. On July 8, 2022, the film will premiere in theatres. We bring you all the latest in entertainment from India and around the world. To keep up with your favorite TV stars and show updates, you can now follow them on Twitter. All the latest Bollywood news is available at Republic World. Check back frequently for the latest entertainment news and headlines.

