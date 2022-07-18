The Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas!

Court documents indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas this weekend, 18 years after their first romance ended. According to a marriage license obtained by AFP from Clark County, Nevada, the pair was married on Saturday.

Jennifer Lopez’s “new name” is given as Affleck, Jennifer, while the parties at the wedding are listed as Affleck, Benjamin Geza, and Lopez, Jennifer.

“Gigli” Was Highly Derided when It Was Released in 2002.

They Became a Media Darling when They Began Dating in Early 2004 and Subsequently Announced Their Breakup in Early 2004 After Postponing Their Wedding Date from 2003.

It Was Last Year that “Bennifer,” the Couple’s Famous Nickname from Their Previous Highly Known Relationship, Started Spreading Again.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, Got Engaged in April and Announced It on Social Media.

For Jennifer Lopez, This Is Her Fourth Marriage, and For Ben Affleck, It Is His Second.

Former Husbands of Jennifer Lopez Include Actors Ojani Noa and Cris Judd, as well as Singer Marc Anthony, with Whom She Has Twins Max and Emme, Both 14 Years Old. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, Are the Children of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Related Article:

Kodak Black Is Arrested in Florida on Felony Drug Charges After a Traffic Stop!

Pretty Little Liars: The Original Sin Premiere: Arrivals on The Red Carpet and The After-Party!

William “poogie” Hart the Lead Singer for The Delfonics Has Died at The Age of 77!

Watch Britney Spears Sing the Song “Baby One More Time” a Capella!

Beyoncé Asked for A New Austin Powers in Goldmember Poster Because It Made Her Look “Too Skinny.”!