The Stranger Things Relationship Timeline of Mike Wheeler and Eleven!

Occasionally, Hawkins’ cutest couple. Finn Wolfhard’s character, Mike Wheeler, and Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, first met when they were children, but their relationship has only gotten more challenging as they grow older.

A close friendship between Mike and Eleven threatens to destroy his connection with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin when she comes to Hawkins, Indiana (Gaten Matarazzo). When the boys learn that eleven only symbolizes good, they approach her and extend an invitation for her to join their team.

Because of the rumored death of her guardian, Jim Hopper, Eleven traveled to California with her three friends, Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) (David Harbor). Eleven began to fear that Mike no longer loved her, despite their best efforts to make the relationship work over long distances.

As Wolfhard explained to Collider in April of 2022, “There is an effort here [with] Mike and Eleven because they are so in love and they love each other so much and they’ve been through so much together. For them, “it’s exceptional because they don’t live a normal life,” as the saying goes.

Brown, despite the couple’s physical breakup in Season 4, believes their bond will continue forever despite their physical breakup. There is “no way to disentangle them,” said Collier, a British native, in the same interview. “It’s a given. They’ll be together forever.

While They Play a Couple on TV, Wolfhard And Brown are Just Friends in Real Life – Although Very Close Ones.

“We went to elementary and high school together. Enola Holmes, an actor, remarked, “We’ve been doing this for almost seven years.” In April of 2022, a polygon was drawn. For as long as we shoot, it’s like a romance where we always come back to. “All right,” we say, “here we have the hero.” “We can learn and perform scenes together.”… Doing it with one person for such a long time was incredibly lovely.”

In real life, it was their first kiss with anyone other than their co-stars. It was “the most awkward thing in the world” for Brown, who had his entire family in attendance. In June of next year, there will be a reflection in a mirror. “We are 15 years old. It’s not just a matter of saying, “Okay, let’s do it.” “Okay… what do you want to do now?” is the obvious message here. What about a hug? “I have no idea what to do!” The whole timeline of Mike and Eleven’s relationship can be found by scrolling below.

