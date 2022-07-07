The Star of Virgin River Hints at A Role Outside of The Netflix Show!

They’ve been filming sequences for the highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix’s Virgin River recently, but it appears that the performers are already thinking about where their careers may take them next.

On a recent podcast, Zibby Allen, who plays Brie Sheridan on the lighthearted drama, shared her aspirations for a comedic comeback. It was with this statement that the actress began: “I am a huge fan of both humor and drama,” she said.

As a result of my formal training at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and my upbringing in the theatre, “I learned to play in all the genres.”

Zibby went on to explain: “There’s a lot of fun to be had even in the most intense portions of a dramatic film on Virgin River, you know? As soon as we’re done, there’s always a lot of hilarity. Because of this, I long for a return to stand-up comedy at some point in the future.”

Before joining Virgin River, the actress starred in Grey’s Anatomy, Without a Trace, My Funny Valentine, and other notable television shows.

A Behind-The-Scenes Look at Season Four on Instagram.

Alexandra Breckenridge, While filming the sequence, Mel Monroe posted a video of herself walking around the set from different markers on the floor to explain where she was supposed to go. The actress posted the footage on Instagram.

Despite the fact that the video did not have a caption, many admirers took to social media to express their gratitude for the video.

According to a commenter: “I’m in a state of elation! The cliffhanger from season three has me so excited for what’s to come in season four. This BTS video is fantastic!”

A second wrote: I’m just as ecstatic! “I can’t wait to see what Season 4 brings! I appreciate you taking the time to provide a bts for us all to enjoy.”

