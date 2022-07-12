The relationship between Martin and Shirlie Kemp was based on love at first sight.

For the first time on Celebrity Gogglebox this season, Shirlie Kemp shared her thoughts with her husband Martin Kemp and their kid Roman. It’s not uncommon for Martin and Roman to become uncomfortable when they see each other. This time, Shirlie is in on the action.

During a performance with Wham! in 1983, Martin first noticed Shirlie (then Shirlie Holliman). “Adorably,” Martin said in a previous interview with the Daily Express, “Martin’s adorable.” “I’d heard Wham! perform Young Guns on Top Of The Pops, and Shirlie caught my eye… My jaw dropped when I saw her for the first time.”

‘I gave her my phone number, but she didn’t contact me for three weeks, Martin said afterward Sherri said, “I didn’t put it off because I was afraid of making a mistake.”

George Michael, a Longtime Friend of Shirlie’s’ from Their Time at School, Arrived. “When Shirlie asked for the phone number, he dialed it and handed it to her. “According to Martin’s mother, she probably had females phoning him all the time because she felt ashamed.

Shirlie and Roman Were Married in St Lucia in 1988.

It’s been over three decades since they tied the knot in 1994 when they got married. In 2020, they released a biography about their artistic journey and their love.

Martin said that he was smitten with Shirlie from the start and had feelings for her all along. On ITV’s Life Stories, the former EastEnders star stated it was “like fate” that he and I became friends. As soon as I saw her in a white dress with a slit down the side, I was smitten.

“It’s the corniest thing in the world to say this about someone, but [Shirlie] was a rock and she became my anchor,” he said.

