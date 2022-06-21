The Introduction of Jen Lopez’s Baby Gets a Standing Ovation for Gender Neutral Pronouns.

Fans have been praising Jennifer Lopez for using gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her child, Emme, to the stage ahead of their duet performance at a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 16.

“My favourite duet partner” is how Emme Maribel Muniz, her 14-year-old daughter, was described by her mother, actor and singer, at a LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.

According to JLo, her last performance with Emme was in a stadium the size of this one. “I keep asking them to join me in song, but they refuse. So it’s a very special occasion, in that respect. They’re incredibly busy. And it’s a hefty price. On the other hand, “It costs me when they come out,” the Hustlers actor quipped.

Jennifer Lopez has been applauded for using gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her daughter, Emme.

Besides their twin brother Max, the twins J.Lo shares with her ex Marc Anthony, Emme is also a singer in her own right and has shared the stage with their famous mother.

Emme joined Jennifer Lopez on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl, which was heavily featured in Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix documentary, Halftime, to perform the song “Limitless,” which they first performed together as a duo during the It’s My Party tour in 2019.

J.Lo introduced Emme by saying, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” during their weekend duet at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in Los Angeles.



Every time I ask, they refuse to sing with me. As a result, this is a momentous occasion. They’re incredibly busy. Booked. And it’s a hefty price tag! According to J.Lo’s humour, “When they come out, it costs me a lot”. J.Lo continued, “But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time.” “Then if you’ll allow me.”

“A Thousand Years,” “Born in the USA,” and the intro to “Let’s Get Loud” were all performed by Emem, who appeared on stage with a rainbow-bedecked mic. As a follow-up to the performance, J.Lo posted a series of adorable photos and a caption that read: As one Twitter user put it, “JLo models respectful parenting to a gigantic audience.

Thank you, J.Lo for showing us how to do it right.” As one user put it, “Supporting your children isn’t hard. I just saw a video of JLo embracing Emmes’ they/them pronouns and them singing with a rainbow mic, and now I’m crying.”

