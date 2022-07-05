The Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Tucker from Vanessa Hudgens Is Excellent!

Vanessa Hudgens did an amazing job with her birthday tribute.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Cole Tucker celebrated his birthday on July 3rd, and for the occasion, the High School Musical alum sent a sweet greeting to her lover. Hudgens captioned her Instagram post with the question, “Who’s a big birthday boy? @cotuck is.”

She then referred to Elton John’s song lyrics “I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words… Your Song,” I wrote to Tucker. Isn’t it fantastic that you’ve finally arrived in the world? ADMIT IT,” with a wink and “I love you,” came the reply “In this case, emojis.

‘Happy Birthday, Baby!’ Hudgens Concluded Her Post.

Tucker Couldn’t Help but Fawn About His Starring Woman After Reading the Note. Asked how He Felt, He Said, “I Adore You,” and Added, “Thank You, Baby.”

When Hudgens, 33, and Tucker, 26, Were Spotted on A Date in Los Angeles in Late 2020, They Fueled Relationship Speculations. “they Enjoyed a Romantic Dinner Outside Under the Stars,” an Eyewitness Told E! News in November of That Year. “they Drank Wine and Dined for Two Hours. Vanessa Was in Fits of Giggles. She Couldn’t Help but Smile as She Looked Over at Cole.”



Tick, Tick…Boom! Star and Mlb Shortstop Become a Couple in Early 2021. at The Time, a Source Told E! News, “it Was Confirmed.” “they Are in A Relationship. They Shared a Toast to The New Year.” While They Were Still Dating, Hudgens and Tucker Had Been Frequently Pictured Together on Social Media Sharing Lovely Images of Themselves. as A Birthday Present for Hudgens in December, the Athlete Posted a Picture of The Actress with A Christmas Tree in The Background. “you Light up My World,” He Wrote on Instagram as A Happy Birthday Message.

