Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows a Bug at A Chicago Concert: “Delicious”

Taylor Swift ate a bug on stage at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 4 as part of her current Eras Tour. Changes in weather and time can be planned for, but Swift couldn’t plan for this bug to be dinner tonight.

Swift moaned, “I just swallowed a bug,” as she covered her face and turned away from the crowd during her Evermore set. She was about to start “Tolerate It.” She tried to get over it by saying, “I’ll be fine,” but it wasn’t very believable. “It’s just so stupid,” she said, shaking her head and trying to spit out the bug.

“Delicious,” she said deadpan.

“Oh, god,” Swift kept saying. “Is it possible that no one saw that?” After that, she laughed and threw up. Swift said, “This will happen again tonight.” “There are so many insects. There’s a thousand of them.”

Earlier in the night, she also handled a problem with the mic with a smile and calmness. She tried to play “Lover,” but because of a problem, no one could hear her. She tried to fix the microphone herself until a stage tech appeared next to her and switched out her sparkly mic for a normal one.

“All right, guys, let’s try this again. It didn’t happen… Let’s rewind our minds for a second and see that none of that happened. We’re back to 36 seconds ago,” she said with a laugh.

There have been a few mistakes during the Eras Tour’s stop in Chicago. On Saturday night, Swift was laughing at herself because her “brain broke.” She tried to invite a cute young fan up on stage with her during “22,” but then she realized this wasn’t a good idea.

Below, you can watch Swift talk about the bad, but funny, things that happened on Chicago Night 3 (the bug and the mic) in fan vids that were already online and going viral on social media in the middle of the show.