sonny Barger Death at The Age of 83 Was Announced Today. 'a Long and Happy Life with A Lot of Fun'

It has been announced that one of the most notorious illegal motorcycle gangs in the world, the Hells Angels, has lost one of its founders to death. He had reached the age of 83. “The fact that you’re reading this means I’m gone. After my death, I’ve requested that this message be posted here “On his Facebook profile, there was a new post.

“I’ve had a long and exciting life, and I’m grateful for all of it. And I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of a truly exceptional group. The majority of my time has been spent with my family and close friends rather than in the public eye, even though I’ve had a public persona for many years “After that, the post went on. Thank you for your kind words and support during my brief struggle with cancer.

Fritz Clapp, Barger’s former lawyer, confirmed his death to NBC News and the Washington Post, indicating that the cause of death was liver cancer. He is survived by Zorana Barger, his fourth wife, whom he married in 2005, according to Barger’s Facebook post. It said, “Know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: my wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones,” in the post. “Keep your head held high, be loyal, remain free, and never lose your sense of honour and respect. One Sonny HAMCO”

You should be aware that, in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, and all of my loved ones, the post said. “As long as you keep your head up and don’t back down, you’ll be fine. One Sonny HAMCO” Throat cancer was discovered in 1982 in heavy smoker Barger, who had his vocal cords removed, according to the Washington Post. His anti-smoking efforts continued after that.

To quote one of our advertisements, “Be a real outlaw. Tobacco is something that everyone else does. Because of that awful cigarette, I had throat cancer and had to have my voice chords removed. Stop smoking to become an angel.”

It was in April of 1957 that the Oakland Hells Angels were formed, and Barger was a founding member of the organization. He rose to the position of national president of the club, where he helped to shape its public image. His stint behind bars for drug charges during his time as head of the club was mentioned in the local media. According to the Washington Post, he stepped down from official duties in 1998 when he moved to the suburbs.

It was reported in the New York Times that Sonny Barger’s book Hell’s Angel: The Life and Times of Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club was a bestseller. When Jack Nicholson was in Hells Angels on Wheels, he had a brief cameo appearance in the 1967 picture, according to the New York Times. He had an appearance on Sons of Anarchy in 2010 as well.

