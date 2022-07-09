Shawn Mendes Cancels Upcoming Performances to Focus on His Mental Well-Being!

A heartbreaking Instagram message from Shawn Mendes to his 69.4 million followers reveals that he will have to postpone the next three weeks of gigs in Uncasville, CT until further notice because of illness. While the Wonder The World Tour, which began two weeks ago and will stop at 87 arenas across North America and the United Kingdom/Europe by the end of 2023, continues, the 23-year-old singer is taking a break to work on his own mental health.

“Being on the road for so long has always been challenging for me because I miss being with my friends and family. When I decided to return to the road after a few years off, I thought I was ready, but unfortunately, the toll and pressure of the road and my own exhaustion have finally caught up to me, so I’m taking a break from the tour and will be taking care of myself and my mental health first and foremost,

Shawn Mendes Said in An Interview.

I pledge to keep you informed as soon as new information becomes available. I appreciate you guys.” Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Shawn Mendes‘ Wonder The World Tour had to postpone its concerts in the United Kingdom and the European Union until 2023. Furthermore, in April, the Senorita crooner acknowledged to being “overwhelmed and overstimulated” in a tweet.

It wasn’t until Justin Bieber revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome lately that Shawn Mendes reacted to his Monster collaborator’s video: “I adore you to the moon and back. You have my utmost respect.” We, too, are part of the Mendes Army, and we’re sending our best to Shawn Mendes!

Related Article:

The Star of Virgin River Hints at A Role Outside of The Netflix Show!

Amber Heard Alleges the Jury in The Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Was Wrong and Requests a Mistrial!

Better Call Saul Finally Makes an Appearance in The Trailer Saul’s!

The “Botched” Star Paul Nassif Reveals That His Older Brother Chris Passed Away Suddenly!

Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!