Selena Gomez Reveals that She Is Writing New Music. at The Opening of Season 2 of Only Murders in The Building!

There will be new music from Selena Gomez soon! Ahead of the second season of Only Murders in the Building premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, ET’s Will Marfuggi had the opportunity to speak with Gomez and her castmates, Steve Martin and Martin Short. She confirmed that she was back in the studio.

When asked when she will release new music, Selena Gomez replied, “I am working on it right now. “It’s been a little stressful, but I’m back in the studio now. Sorry for the delay. I’m looking forward to it.”

Gomez hasn’t said when she’ll release new music, but if she does, it’ll be her first since her Spanish-language album, Revelación, arrived in March 2021.

Even while Gomez finds time to work on her music, the smash Hulu series OMITB has kept her busy. Season 2 premieres on June 28.

Telling ET that she feels more connected to her character this time around, Gomez said that Mabel has become more relatable.

“In a way, but I also think it’s a little piece of me genuinely feeling like I’ve walked through those situations, some in my life, so yeah, I’ve had that,” Gomez shared.

They are more confident in their roles, but also as friends, thanks to Short’s revelation that the three of them have been together for two years now.

It’s “like everything,” Short added. “I think it’s like anything, friendship builds and trust increases and we have a beautiful, happy, and lose time.” When the day is done, “it makes us love one other more.” ”

Furthermore, Martin agreed, saying: “We’ve known Marty for 35 years, but we’ve just known each other for two years, and I think there’s a developing sense of trust among the three of us as we get to know each other better. Scenes involving the three of us, which we call “our threesome,” are some of our favorites to perform.”

“it’s a Lot of Fun,” Gomez Said.

So much fun, in fact, that Gomez said she wouldn’t mind having her on-screen neighbors as real-life neighbors.

After being asked how the two comics would fare as neighbors, Gomez said, “Oh amazing.”

Then she joked that Short could be too crazy for her. “I don’t know, but this one would be great,” she said of Martin. If you throw lots of parties, I’m not sure how that would work.”

Short concurred, saying, “I would probably have noisier parties than Steve.

Gomez suddenly changed her mind, “Neither would be good,” she said.

Hulu will premiere the second season of Only Murders in Buildings on June 28th.

