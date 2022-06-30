Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Will Direct Her First Feature Film "lisa Frankenstein " the Film Is Slated for Release in 2015!

We can’t wait for Zelda Williams to helm her first film! ET has confirmed that Robin Williams’ only child, Kathryn Newton, will helm Lady Frankenstein, a Focus Features thriller starring Cole Sprouse and her. To make him into the man of her dreams, an unpopular high schooler uses her garage’s malfunctioning tanning bed, she mistakenly reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm (1989).

Diablo Cody, an Academy Award-winning screenwriter, will serve as a producer on the film, with Mason Novick, who created the script. Michelle Momplaisir, Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, will serve as the project’s creative executive in addition to executive producer Jeff Lampert. When the news broke on Wednesday, Williams tweeted about it, stating, “Zomb-com is on its way.

The Zomb-Com Is upon Us, I Assure You!”

“But I’m aware that Hollywood has a reputation for churning out rehashes and sequels, remakes, and reboots at an alarming rate… And yes, it absolutely does! “Then she tweeted a follow-up: That said, “It’s also allowed me to write the most absurdly brilliant and lovely zombie script ever,” and for that, I am eternally thankful!

The third tweet from Williams addressed the fact that her directorial debut will be Lady Frankenstein, adding, “We apologize to everyone who came here thinking, “THIS is your first feature?”. As a filmmaker, I’ve had three projects fall apart before this one. To put it mildly, it was a downer. That this one has made it to be my first is a huge accomplishment in and of itself. It’s a f****** gift.”

Williams hinted at the film’s content, saying, ” “An 80s-style zombie movie is featured in this film. It does not pretend to be real and does not claim to be reality. As a result of this, several of my favorite 1980s films have performers who aren’t even teens, but who are cast as teenagers (as well as an undead person).” At the Tribeca TV Festival in September 2018, ET chatted with Williams about how her late father’s acting guidance has shaped her career.

“Work hard, be kind at all times. Ego has taken over in our sector, and many people assume that what they’re presenting has to be unique and personal to them “at the time, she added. “And in actuality, you’re not your audience, so all that self-consciousness and all that — it comes in the way of you actually just being the best thing in whatever thing that you’re doing.” Lady Frankenstein will begin principal photography at the end of the current summer.

