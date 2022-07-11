RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Cries Over Tyrone’s Breakup!

One of the more low-key couples out there, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger show their affection for each other in all its sweetness when the cameras are on them. As of July 9, Anstead has finally given followers an update on his relationship with the Oscar-winning beauty.

As a hint, they’re still smitten with one another! Using the description, “This lady Pure,” he shared the image on Instagram. Class. “Ren x,” you say.

With their black sunglasses and denim, Anstead and Zellweger look like they’re having a great time on the beach. Is it possible that they could be any cuter? What we don’t know is how they do it, because they’re already making people go “aww” on social media.

In June 2021 Anstead and Zellweger Began Dating Quietly.

despite the fact that they were both A-list celebrities. As previously said, the Property Brothers acted as unofficial wingmen for this famous romance, as they watched it grow right before their eyes. Since they began dating, Anstead and Zellweger have shared a slew of adorable PDA images, have gone on family outings, and may even have moved in closer together.

Zellweger described her connection as a “gift” from her late friend Nanci Ryder in a prior interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she made rare comments about her own personal life. To the question of whether meeting Anstead had anything to do with fate, she replied, “Yeah, we do make fun of that. She’s always putting out her best effort. It brought a smile to my face. “The serendipity of it all made me grin,” I thought.

