Reese Witherspoon Talks About how Taylor Swift Came up With the Song for Where the Crawdads Sing!

The novel Where the Crawdads Sing, written by Taylor Swift, served as an inspiration for one of her songs. In an exclusive interview with E! News Daily Pop, executive producer Reese Witherspoon said that Swift contacted her about recording the original song “Carolina” for the film, which opens on July 15.

The song was inspired by the book, and Taylor called to tell me about it. At the film’s premiere on July 11, Witherspoon made the announcement. “She adored the novel, and her support for the play was truly a blessing.

There is nothing quite like seeing her lovely songs woven into the cinematography of this film… It’s a genuinely wonderful experience.”

As a result of the death of her violent ex-boyfriend, teenage misfit Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), played by Reese Witherspoon, finds herself in the middle of a murder trial.

Reese Witherspoon’s Morning Show star stated, “I can’t believe we got from simply selecting the book for Reese’s Book Club to here.” “When I was on the set, I had to pinch myself because it was so strange. But it’s a classic, beautiful, and romantic film that I hope people will like.” Delia Owens‘ 2018 novel, which has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide, has been brought to the big screen by Witherspoon, who said she felt “very, really happy” to be a part of the project. For those who have read the book and those who haven’t, she remarked, “I’m delighted for both groups.”

Jones, the film’s star, was also interviewed by Daily Pop on the red carpet at the film’s premiere. Famous for her role as Marianne Sheridan on the show Normal People, the actress said she was looking forward to getting to know Kya more.

According to Jones, “I think it’s extremely thrilling to have a young woman like her in front of the tale because she’s… really multifaceted,” she said. It is true that she has flaws, but it is also true that she is tremendously strong, resilient, kind, and curious.

On Friday, July 15, Where the Crawdads Sing will have its world debut in cinemas.

