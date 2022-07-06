Rachel Brosnahan Responds to Mass Shooting in The Neighborhood Where She Grew Up, Highland Park!

Following the fatal shooting at an Illinois Fourth of July Parade, Rachel Brosnahan said she is “sick to her stomach.” After relocating to the Chicago suburb with her family when she was 4 years old, Brosnahan, the star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” grew up there.

As someone who grew up in Highland Park, Brosnahan stated that “this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families.” “Every time news like this breaks, I become sick to my stomach, but I don’t wish anyone the pit in their stomach when they contact their loved ones to make sure they’re all okay. Just silence.

A link to a fundraising effort aimed at reducing gun violence was also shared by Brosnahan.It said, “Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” in her letter. According to the Chicago Tribune, Brosnahan, 31, graduated from Highland Park High and Northwood Junior High before enrolling at New York University.

Famous former Highland Park residents like Richard Marx (“Right Here Waiting”) and Ken Olin (“This Is Us”) have also expressed their opinions in the wake of the massacre in addition to Brosnahan. On Twitter, Marx stated, “I grew up in Highland Park.” “I’m actively contacting those I still know there to inquire about their well-being.

Wherever they happen, these ongoing horrific shootings always break my heart, but today is especially hard for me. And even more, incensed by the senselessness. Olin, on the other hand, expressed his intention for all kids to “enjoy a childhood as lovely as mine was growing up in Highland Park.”

I Felt Really Extraordinarily Lucky,

Olin said. The fact that youngsters aren’t protected from America’s gun plague even in Highland Park has left me broken today. The café and record store in downtown Highland Park owned by musician and Smashing Pumpkins member Billy Corgan, an Illinois native, will be closed due to an ongoing inquiry, Corgan announced on Tuesday morning.

An Instagram post from the company asks users to “kindly take a minute to think about those most touched by this horrific tragedy.” A shooter opened fire on a crowd during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday shortly after 10 a.m., leaving at least 30 people injured. Six people were dead. Later that day, Robert “Bobby” Crime III, a 22-year-old suspect, was apprehended by police.

Officials claimed at a press conference that the shooter fired from a rooftop and fled after leaving behind a powerful rifle. President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude for the first responders and law enforcement personnel on the scene before the suspect was taken into custody and vowed the assistance of the federal government to the Highland Park community.

“I recently signed into law the first comprehensive, bipartisan gun reform bill in thirty years, which includes measures that will save lives. However, there is still a lot of work to be done, and I’m not going to give up on the scourge of gun violence, Biden continued.

Related Article:

Victoria Beckham Says that Her Daughter Harper Said that The Style of The Spice Girls Was “Unacceptable.”!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on the Second Anniversary of His Death!

The Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Tucker from Vanessa Hudgens Is Excellent!

Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!