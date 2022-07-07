Prince William and The Rest of His Family Share Their Summer Plans!

After wishing the England women’s football team ‘well luck’ ahead of their debut match in the Women’s European Championship, the Duke of Cambridge has opened up about his summer plans.

“Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 begins off today,” Prince William said on his Twitter account in support of the Lionesses. He added a personal touch by signing off with a ‘W’ at the end of his encouraging tweet.

Royal interest in the sport is expected to keep the monarch up to date on the tournament’s progress. Speaking about the next football season, Prince William added, “The whole nation will be cheering you on!”

The king made an unannounced visit to the professional athletes’ training camp last month. “This group is already motivating the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical advantages of sport,” Prince William said on his Instagram account.

The Duke spoke to the players after a little shooting practice to convey his delight in their accomplishments. As he meant it, he said, “I will watch what you do and watch the games with the youngsters, and I’ll try to come along where I can lend my support.”

He Ended His Remarks by Saying

“We’re all very proud of you, and you should be, too, considering how far you’ve come. Congratulations. The apex of your career is just around the corner, and I have no doubt you’ll do us all well in the weeks to come.”

When he visited the England Women’s squad at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training base in Burton-upon-Trent, William referred to them as “trailblazers.”

The news broke after Kate Middleton joined Prince William at Wimbledon on Tuesday. It was back to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the royal couple to see Cameron Norrie take on David Goffin in a gripping Men’s semi-final.

Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, accompanied the Duke and Duchess to the Novak Djokovic versus Jannik Sinner match earlier in the day. Carole was dressed in a white floral outfit.

