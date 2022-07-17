Pretty Little Liars: The Original Sin Premiere: Arrivals on The Red Carpet and The After-Party!

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiere takes place at night on July 15 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Actress Lucy Hale Is in Charge of The Event.

Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria were among the new cast members who showed up on the red carpet last night.

Here is a look at what the new generation of Liars wore on the red carpet and what they did at the after-party.

