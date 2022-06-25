Paapa Essiedu Prefers to Keep His Love Life a Closely Guarded Secret!

New time-loop drama, The Lazarus Project, has cast Paapa Essiedu as its lead George. – Paapa Essiedu Reliving the same day over and over again with a special connection to supernatural powers and an enigmatic organization, the sci-fi thriller takes a similar format to groundhog day. I May Destroy You, in which Essiedu played Kwame, made Essiedu a household name on television and in film. But who is Rosa Robson, the woman Essiedu is currently seeing?

Rosa Robson in The Business.

Actress, author, and stand-up comic, she’s a triple threat. As a student at Cambridge University, she appeared in several television shows, including Film4’s BIFA-winning film, Black Mountain Poets, and Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment. Also, Robson is a co-creator and host of Beard, a two-woman comedy show. They were awarded the Laugh Out London Best Show Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2015. Despite the fact that the couple hasn’t confirmed publicly that they are dating, it appears that their relationship is still going strong. Paapa Essiedu’s team is aware of my inquiry and will respond as soon as they can.

Der Ghanaian-born Essiedu has kept his personal life out of the public eye since moving to London from Southwark. To date, the BAFTA-nominated actor has not publicly discussed his love life. While Essiedu was up for Best Actor at the 2021 BAFTAs, he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, so the couple made a red carpet appearance together.

Robson, as previously stated, is widely believed to be his long-term girlfriend. Has shared photos of him and his girlfriend before, but hasn’t posted about Robson in the year since then However, this may be due to privacy concerns, as his Instagram feed is mainly work-related and doesn’t include much of his personal life.

