Nicole Combs and Her Husband Luke Combs Are Delighted to Welcome Their First Child Together: A Daughter. “life Is Good,” According to Bob Dylan.

It’s now a family of three for Luke and Nicole Combs. Their first child together, a son, was born on June 19, Father’s Day. His son’s name has been revealed, and they have posted their first family photo to the country singer’s Instagram account.

I guess it was time for him to show up on Father’s Day after all.

” That is exactly what I was going to say. We are in awe of this adorable little guy,” Luke wrote on Instagram. “We’re back home with our family now that mom and baby are doing well. “It’s a great day.” His baby’s name was then officially announced via an Instagram post that read:

“Everyone, please join me in welcoming Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day, says the new mom, as she posts the same photo on Instagram.

“Tex Lawrence Combs, your time has come. ‘You’re the best most chill angel boy ever, and I’m so grateful to be your mother,’ she continued. It’s a good time to be alive.

Luke Told His Wife, “you Crushed It, My Love!” in His Reply.

In January, Luke and Nicole shared the news that they were expecting their first child. Their sonogram was on display in a series of photos they posted at the time. “All right, everyone, let’s get this party started!” Lil’ Combs is on his way this Spring! Having a baby with this sweetheart is the highlight of my week. @nicolejcombs, it’s going to be a hell of a ride,” she wrote at the time.

They began dating in 2016 and plan to wed in August of the following year, 2020. A baby shower was held for the “Beautiful Crazy” singer and his wife in June. Nicole shared pictures from the event on her Instagram, thanking her loved ones for making it such a memorable occasion for her. Nicole

