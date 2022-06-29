Nick Nemeroff a Canadian Comedian, Passed Away at The Age of 32!

Nick Nemeroff, a Canadian comedian most known for his appearances on CTV’s Roast Battle Canada and Just for Laughs Montreal, has passed away. He was 32 years old.

Hollywood’s Deadliest Stars in 2022: The People We’ve Lost

“Nick’s dedication to stand-up comedy was remarkable, and the results were spectacular. Before the age of 30 he appeared on Conan, and most recently, CTV’s Roast Battle Canada,” the late comedian’s family wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 27. With his intricate deadpan, creative take on misdirection, and unusual cadence, he gained notoriety in Canada and the United States as both a “comic’s comic” and an audience favorite.

This is how Nick Nemeroff will be remembered: as someone who was endlessly nice, supportive of others, and humble about his numerous skills and accomplishments. Nick will be sorely missed. “You’re really important to us.”

Grand Wave Entertainment, Nemeroff’s management company, issued a statement on Twitter saying, “We are very grieved by the tragic passing of Nick Nemeroff. Seeing Nick develop into one of Canada’s most well-liked and respected comedians has made us extremely proud.

In an interview with CBC News, Morgan Flood, the manager of the Canadian, said that his client “died in his sleep,” but he did not specify a cause of death.

The Shockingest Celebrity Deaths in History

Nemeroff featured on Conan, The New Wave of Standup, and The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore before to his death. This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, his comedy CD, was nominated for a 2021 Juno Award.

Prior to this, the System Error singer reflected on how much effort went into making the album. After seven years of performing stand-up every night, he told CBC in 2020: “I love stand-up and jokes more than anything, unfortunately.” In the end, my greatest wish is that they think I’m hot.”

Court Overturns Defendant’s Death Penalty v. Wade

It Was at This Time that Nemeroff Revealed that He Would Be Relocating from Los Angeles in Order to Record the Album. when I Realized There Was No Other Place I’d Ever Want to Record My Debut Album than Toronto, It Was Like a Dream Come True. There Will Always Be More Opportunities in Los Angeles or New York than In Toronto, but In Terms of The Quality of Comedy, Toronto Is My Number One.”



Arrangements for Nemeroff’s Funeral Have Not Been Made Public. However, Nemeroff’s Obituary Page Asks Those Mourning Him to Donate to A Planned Parenthood Chapter Because It Was “one of The Last Things” the Late Actor Did. Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood, Where the Magazine’s Editors Dissect the Week’s Most Important Entertainment News Stories!