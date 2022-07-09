Mike Brito the Dodgers Famous Scout Died at Age 87!

On Thursday, Dodgers international scout Mike Brito died. He was 87 years old.

A Dodgers executive since 1978, Brito was instrumental in the hiring of players like Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who helped the team win the World Series in 1981 and was named the National League Cy Young Award winner.

The National Football League had less than 40 players of Mexican descent prior to Brito’s 1979 signing of Valenzuela as an example. There are more than 30 players who have gone on to play in the MLB, including Yasiel Puig and Julio Urias as well as many others.

Some of baseball’s top honors have been bestowed upon him because of his efforts to the Dodgers’ organization and MLB, including the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, the International Scout of the Year award in 2014, and Baseball America’s Tony Gwynn Award in 2021.

Role in Baseball Success that He Discussed in A Statement.

Per ESPN, Valenzuela remarked of Brito: “No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike.” I’m feeling extremely down today.”

Before becoming a notable agent for the Dodgers, Brito played minor league baseball for the Washington Senators and in Mexico in the 1960s.

Related Article:

Elon Musk Is Taking Steps to Cancel the $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter!

Amber Heard Alleges the Jury in The Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Was Wrong and Requests a Mistrial!

Better Call Saul Finally Makes an Appearance in The Trailer Saul’s!

Ben Crump to NBA Players: Speak out Regarding Brittney Griner!

A Disturbing Message from Doja Cat to Noah Schnapp for Posting Her Tik Tok DMs!