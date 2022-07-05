Megan Fox Wanted to Know if Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed when He Was a Baby!

Megan Fox is not afraid to go outside the box when it comes to finding her now-fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The Jennifer’s Body actress opened up exclusively to E! News about asking her fiancé, “Were you breastfed by your mother?” When asked why she thought it was a “wonderful question” by MGK’s Hulu documentary Life in Pink on June 27, Megan explained. she added.

It is highly dependent on both one’s personality and one’s psyche. That’s why I ask questions like that. Each and every inquiry must prompt a discussion that “goes deep straight away,” rather than simply learning about the participants’ favourite colours or flicks. That way, the actress added, she may learn as much about the person as possible. According to her, “It’s hard for me not to know practically everything about you if we know one other.”

The Emo Girl Rapper and Actress Who Got Engaged in January,

you’ll remember that Megan put her remarkable knowledge to good use when they took a couple’s quiz for British GQ in October. For example, in the video, she answered questions concerning MGK’s astrological sign and shoe size with relative ease. Since her performance at the time was so impressive, even Machine Gun Kelly lauded her extensive understanding of the field.

“If you were my Jeopardy! partner, you would win every single category,” he said. It’s like saying, “You’re an encyclopaedia, an almanack, and a dictionary all in one.”

