Mark Budzinski’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Died and The Toronto Blue Jays Are Mourning Her Loss!

During the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays lost a cherished member of the team.

As of July 3, the Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski’s 17-year-old oldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, had died. “For the last four years, the Budzinskis has been a part of the Blue Jays family. It is with deep sadness that we join Bud’s family in mourning this tragic loss “General manager Ross Atkins of the Blue Jays issued a statement. “Since I’ve known Bud for more than 25 years, he’s always been a man who put his family first. Each and every one of us at the club holds a special place in our hearts for him because he is well-liked and respected by everyone.”

After Julia’s untimely death, Mark and his family, including his wife Monica and children Josh and Lily,

Taking a Break from The Organization.

A moment of silence was observed during the Blue Jays‘ July 3 game against the Tampa Bay Rays in memory of Julia.

There was an announcement on the jumbotron that read, “We ask that you keep Mark, Monica, Josh, and Lily in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time” as players and coaches gathered on the field of the Rogers Centre in Toronto to pay their respects.

According to WTVR CBS 6, Julia died in an apparent tubing accident over the weekend, but her family has not released her cause of death. “Julia died after slipping from her tube into the James River,” according to a report from a news site quoting sources.

It was reported by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on July 2 to E! News “They were on the James River with relatives and friends, towing two children on a tube behind a fishing boat. On his way back, after rescuing a 17-year-old girl from the water, the boat encountered a wave and was forced over her. The victim was struck by the propeller.”

“The operator quickly went into the river to rescue the victim, as did another passing boat operator,” the department’s statement said. “After they pulled the girl from the water, they sped back to the scene of the accident and called for aid. On the boat, everyone was required to wear a life jacket. Neither alcohol nor foul play is suspected. DWR extends its deepest sympathies to the victim’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

