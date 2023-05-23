Mac Jones and Sophie Scott Enjoy Themselves During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour!

Mac Jones and Taylor Swift feel like that. The Patriots QB spent most of the weekend at Gillette Stadium with his longtime girlfriend Sophie Scott, where they saw Taylor Swift’s hugely popular Eras Tour in Foxborough, Mass.

“This night was STUNNING. I’ll never let it go,” Scott wrote Friday on Instagram, quoting the words to Swift’s 2010 song “Enchanted.” Jones looked great at the show with Scott, who wore a sequined pink dress, white knee-high boots, and a denim jacket with “Lover” details from Swift’s 2019 album. Jones’ outfit was a nod to Swift’s “Reputation” era.

Jones and Scott, who have been dating since 2019, looked to be at Swift’s third and final night of her three-day tour stop in New England. Jones told the Patriots on their social media pages about his favorite Taylor Swift songs in the days running up to the event.

“‘The Last Great American Dynasty,’ and then ‘Karma,’ of course, ‘Karma,'” Jones said of the songs, which were on the Grammy winner’s albums “Folklore” in 2020 and “Midnights” last year. “My favorite album is ‘Reputation’ for what it stands for.”

Swift released “Reputation” in 2017, a year after she was criticized for drama involving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Back in 2016, Kardashian shared a video of Swift, who seemed to like the lyrics about her in West’s song “Famous.”

Just a couple of Swifties ready for #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WhfEFOJoB6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023

The singer of “Lavender Haze” had earlier denied clearing the song. Swift told Vogue in a 2019 interview that the situation made her feel “isolated.”

“I knew right away I had to write music about it because I knew it was the only way I could get through it,” she said. “It was the only way I could keep my mind healthy and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so embarrassing.”

Jones, who is starting his third year with the Patriots, also wants to move on from a rougher time. Jones’s production went down in 2022, when he threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, compared to his rookie season when he made 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots for many years. He left New England to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in January 2022. Matt Patricia and former Giants coach Joe Judge were then picked to lead the offense, even though they had been in charge of defense and special teams, respectively.