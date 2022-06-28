Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body in A Wet-Look Dress that Steals the Show!

Kylie Jenner headed to her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account on Friday to advertise her two latest products – Glow Balm and Gloss Drip. But that’s not all the 24-year-old reality star was ready to show off as she also exhibited her post-baby physique — only four months after birthing her second child. The beauty mogul has already voiced her wish to reduce the 60lbs she gained during her second pregnancy after the billionaire and her boyfriend Travis Scott delivered their son in February.

Alongside an image of herself on a treadmill Kylie recently stated she has already shed 40lbs since the pregnancy. “Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/Pilates is my favorite mix,” she added at the time.



And in her recent image, the fruits of her treadmill workouts could be seen as she posed in a frock that appeared like it was dripping off her body.

The semi-transparent pale pink outfit, which matched her Glow Balm, was enhanced with a touch of mascara, hot pink blush, with her long raven hair swept to the side. She captioned the post: “Introducing our new GLOW BALM & GLOSS DRIP to @kyliecosmetics. We produced the most stunning lip & cheek blush ‘Glow Balm’ and our extra glossy non-sticky ‘Gloss Drip’ launching July 6th.

These products have been such a mainstay in my routine so I’m so pleased to finally share.” Over on her own Instagram account meanwhile, Kylie posted two further – albeit more modest – photographs with an almost identical statement.

This Time Kylie Could Be Seen Holding Each Product, Dressed in Nothing but A Lovely Pink Bath Robe.

Kylie has opened up about her problems – both physically and mentally – after giving birth to her baby, and she has been complemented by other new parents for sharing genuine photographs of her body on social media.

Speaking about her “postpartum” experience, she acknowledged it’s been harder this time round, compared to when she became a first-time parent with Stormi four years ago.

This Journey for Me Personally Has Been a Little Harder than Having My Daughter.

“It’s not easy intellectually, physically, spiritually. It’s simply been chaotic. I didn’t want to get back to life without addressing that because I think we can look on the internet and it could look a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me,” Kylie revealed. Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@mirror.co.uk or phone us straight at 0207 29 33033.

