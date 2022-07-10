Kylie Jenner Criticises the Instacart Driver Who Brought Her Food and Said He Heard Her Baby Crying!

Her Instacart delivery guy interrupted Kylie Jenner’s enjoyment of her mayo-drenched salami and pepperoni sandwich, albeit briefly.

When TikToker Pablo Tamayo claimed that he heard a baby scream while delivering a $12 pack of pepperoni from Erewhon in West Hollywood, the 24-year-old beauty mogul moved to social media to call him out. After apparently confirming he was delivering the item to Jenner’s palatial home, the delivery guy also said he wasn’t handsomely tipped.

In a video outburst, Tamayo claims he was given specific directions on where to deliver the package. According to him,

A Someone Helped Him Carry the Food Beyond the Fence.

It was reported on the video that “I just went into Kylie’s house,” he said. “I went through this little pathway with this river underneath it,” he said.

After all, he wasn’t done. There were “these assistants, all these maids and sh*t” in the “whole house,” according to the Instacart driver. Then he said something that really pissed Jenner off: “Kylie was nowhere to be found. Although I didn’t see the little girl, I heard her crying.”

Even though Tamayo captioned his video “I CAN NOT MAKE THIS S**T UP,” Kendall Jenner, who called him out for lying, seems to think otherwise.

Kylie slammed the Instacart driver in a series of since-deleted comments, which were obtained by E! News “There’s no one at the door! It’s unclear what the river is There’s no river here. I’m sorry, but the lying to get attention pisses me off.” Her son was crying, she said, and the motorist “lied too” about seeing through her windows and hearing her son.

TikTok later showed Jenner making the sandwich in a short video. While Travis Scott’s face lights up in the background, Kylie’s taking a bite out of the sammie. “I’m convinced you either looooove mayo or utterly loathe it,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Related Article:

Mike Brito the Dodgers Famous Scout Died at Age 87!

Elon Musk Is Taking Steps to Cancel the $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter!

After a Wireless Outage in Canada The Weeknd Had to Postpone His Concert!

Vernon Winfrey Oprah’s Father Passed Away at The Age of 88!

After Tony Sirico’s Death Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Other “Sopranos” Stars Paid Tribute to Him!