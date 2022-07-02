Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Announced Their Separation, The Internet Went Wild!

A new interview with Kristin Cavallari has her talking about her breakup with Jay Cutler. Divorce helped the 35-year-old reality star realize her potential, she stated on a recent episode of The School of Greatness podcast. A divorce, she added, was “the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.” The experience “truly jumped-started my journey on self-love and finding myself now.”

In April 2020, Cavallari announced the end of her decade-long relationship with Cutler. Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, are the ex-three couple’s children.

Cavallari was able to get her life back on track thanks to the support of those young people.

“With their help, I’ve grown into the best version of myself I can be. If I want to be a good mother and father, I have to be good first “She went on to explain. “I have nothing to give them if I’m depleted. The most essential thing for me is to be energized and love myself so that I can love on my children and support and encourage them.”

Cavallari is Now Positive That “Everything Works Out in The End.”

Although we may feel like the world is collapsing around us, she asserted that “we go through it and we make it out the other side” even in our darkest moments when we believe the world is ending. “Then we take a step back and comprehend why it all happened… Everything we go through prepares us for the challenges we will face in the future. In that sense, I’m really looking forward to what the future has in store for me, and I’m ready for anything that comes my way.”

Cavallari’s future may include dating, something she previously refused to consider until she was “confident that I was taking the time, really experiencing everything that I needed to feel before I was able to really go on.”

In allowing herself to feel all of her feelings, she remarked, “It’s taken me to a really serene place.” “I’m not exaggerating when I say that I’m in the best physical shape of my life. Now that I’m at the happiest point in my life, it feels great.”

She went on to say, “I’m no longer terrified of getting wounded.” Because I know better is on its way, I’ve come to terms with the fact that if things don’t go my way, I’m fine with it. “I’m truly curious to see who I can be in a new relationship,” said Cavallari, even though she is currently unmarried.

A few years ago, she commented, “I feel like I’ve put in a lot of time and effort… “Even while I’m not in a rush to find a new partner, the prospect of seeing how different I can be when I do is exciting to me. The prospect of that excites me much.”For some time now, Cavallari has been preoccupied with the idea of romance. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, she stated that she is “open to dating.”

“This is the first time in a few years when I am in a decent place to be dating,” she remarked, before disclosing that she’s not opposed to being married again. She admitted that she would be open to the idea. In my opinion, this time around will be extremely different, and that thrills me. “I want to do it because I think it will be a lot of fun.”

