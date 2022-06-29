Kourtney Kardashian Was by Travis Barker’s Side as He Was Taken to The Hospital in Los Angeles Due to A Medical Issue!

Kourtney Kardashian accompanied Travis Barker to the hospital in Los Angeles due to a medical issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Travis Barker was taken to a Los Angeles hospital. Blink 182 drummers Travis Barker was photographed being carried on a stretcher leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by his wife Kourtney Kardashian, according to TMZ, who broke the story first. He hasn’t been given a prognosis as of yet.

“God saves me” was Barker’s final tweet before he was taken to the hospital, although it’s not clear what occurred to the drummer before that. Although it has also been noticed that the tweet could have been related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly since the same has been titled.

As of yet, neither the drummer himself nor any of Kardashian’s representatives have made any public pronouncements concerning his well-being. Barker was first taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, but according to TMZ, he was transported to Cedars-Sinai for more care because the medical personnel at West Hills thought he required it.

Barker’s daughter Alabam turned to Instagram after her father’s hospitalization to share a post asking for prayers from her followers.

This is Alabama Barker’s post amid the news:

Just over a month ago, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. After getting COVID-19 for the second time, Kim Kardashian is now on the road to recovery. On her health and wellness blog, Poosh’s founder recently gave recommendations for recovering from the illness, including the need of taking vitamins and remaining well-hydrated.

