Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz the Stars of “halloweentown” Have Announced Their Engagement!

I should have known that the first item that made me smile in a week would come from the happiest spot on Earth, Halloweentown. Both Daniel Kountz and Kimberly J. Brown of the Disney Channel Original Movie classic Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge (not to be confused with the original or third feature, Halloweentown High) announced their engagement on Instagram on June 30.

For the rest of the time, I’ll call Brown Marnie Piper because of her Instagram post, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?” With an Instagram post titled “She said yes!!” (along with a slideshow of couple photos) and the remark “Gunna love you forever,” Kountz, who played the wicked warlock’s son Kal in the 2001 film, announced the engagement. “Love you, baby,” Brown said to Brown’s girlfriend. This is really sweet of you to do for them!

The Halloweentown Stars Didn’t Fall in Love Immediately After Meeting on Set.

Because Kal was evil at the time, this makes sense. According to a joint interview they gave to E! News in 2021, their love story began more than a decade later when they reconnected on YouTube, which is when they first fell in love. Kountz was asked to appear in a sketch for her YouTube channel, and that’s when the (metaphorical) fireworks started.

Her appearance had changed and I thought “Oh you’ve grown up,” when she entered the room after a long absence. Wow, you’re wearing heels, that’s impressive. A beautiful lady,” Kountz exclaimed. Their 2018 social media revelation of their relationship went viral quickly, and they’ve been inundating fans with nostalgic sensations since. In an interview with E! News, Brown remarked, “The responses were amazing. When Marnie and Kal appeared in the movie, “people were like, ‘How can you date the enemy?!?’ and other people were like, ‘I shipped Marnie and Kal since the movie came out!'”

