Kim Kardashian Claims that She Lost More Weight After the Met Gala!

In a new interview, Kim Kardashian reveals that her Met Gala weight loss has “completely changed [her] lifestyle.” In May of this year, the founder of Skims sparked controversy by attending a prestigious event in Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress.

When Kim revealed that she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, fans and critics were divided.

Many pointed out that losing that much weight so quickly is unhealthy and unsustainable. (A weekly weight loss of one to two pounds is considered safe and sustainable

Today’s show presenters Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked Kim if she had lost any more weight since her appearance at the Met Gala and she said yes. “I’ve been losing weight since the Met Gala,” she said. “I’ve lost 21 pounds.” Her weight loss for the Met Gala was like preparing for an acting role, Kim said “In my mind, it was an opportunity to play a character, and I was eager to put on this dress for the occasion. It meant a lot to me to be a part of it.”

Made It a Point to Eat only Healthy Foods.

She went on to say, “In the years that followed, I made it a point to eat only healthy foods. I cut out a lot of sugar and a lot of bad food, like fried foods, that I hadn’t realized I was eating. On the other hand, I’ve just gone full-on minimalist.”

Since Kim’s comments about her weight loss, she’s been defending them.

New York Times quotes her as saying, “The Met Gala backlash prompted me to tell the New York Times, ‘It’s time to move on.'” “didn’t engage in any harmful activities. Christian Bale could do it for a film role, and that was fine with me. When she was cast in a role, even Renée Zellweger gained weight. To me, it’s all the same. That’s not what I was saying: ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight quickly?'”

