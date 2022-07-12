Kelly Rizzo pays a touching tribute to her late husband Bob Saget six months after his death.

The famed comedian Bob Saget was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room six months ago, and his wife Kelly Rizzo has commemorated the event with a moving Instagram post.

The Eat Travel Rock TV personality stated, “6 months without my dearest friend, my travel companion, and my beloved hubby.” “6 months without your humor, music, cuteness, caring, wit, introspection, hugging, and warmth.” Rizzo posted a video montage of herself and Saget set to Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams” beside the caption.

Rizzo said she has spent the last six months “searching for silver linings” as she is “learning how to confront the world” without her spouse, despite the devastating departure. Six months of love and support from so many people who care about you, six months of becoming closer to your lovely kids and attempting to be strong as a family, she said.

I Will Continue to Love, Laugh, and Live for The Next Six Months

because it is what you would want and demand. Even while you would want to be sure that we all missed you—and my God, do we ever—we still do. We always miss you so much. Love you, honey, without you, the world still isn’t the same.

The 65-year-old Full House star passed away on January 9 only hours after doing a stand-up performance in Orlando, Florida.

His death was later found to have been brought on by a probable fall that resulted in traumatic head injuries.

“It is most likely that the deceased fell backward without anyone seeing and hit his skull on the back of his head,” the report states. According to CNN, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany stated that the death was an accident in March.

Related Article:

The Reaction to Florence Pugh’s Sheer Dress Was Described as Loudly Abusive!

Elon Musk Is Taking Steps to Cancel the $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter!

RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Cries Over Tyrone’s Breakup!

Ben Crump to NBA Players: Speak out Regarding Brittney Griner!

Billy Porter Discovers the Real Cause of His Great-Death Grandfather’s!