Kelly Piquet The Girlfriend of Max Verstappen Has a Notorious F1 Father Named Nelson. Did She Previously Date Daniil Kvyat?

In 2020, the year before the Dutchman won the Formula One World Championship, the 33-year-old Brazilian began dating him.

Her father, on the other hand, has lately returned to the public eye for all the wrong reasons after calling Lewis Hamilton an n-word.

Who Is Kelly Piquet?

Homburg, Germany, is where she was born on December 7, 1988. She spent most of her childhood in France, where she was exposed to a wide range of cultures. When Piquet returned to Brazil, he spent a year in England before transferring to the University of New York, where he graduated in International Relations. As part of the social media team for Formula E, Kelly Piquet has previously worked for Marie Claire and Vogue.

Did Kelly Piquet Use to Date Daniil Kvyat?

Yes. on Instagram in January 2017, Kvyat Shared a Black and White Photo of Piquet, Captioned with The Russian Word “love,” Confirming the Couple’s Relationship.

The Brazilian Was a Regular in The Motorsports Scene, so The Couple Frequently Posted About Their Exploits on Social Media.

As of July 27, 2019, Kelly Piquet and Kvyat Have a Daughter, Penelope.

Who Are Kelly Piquet’s Famous Family?

Kelly Is a Member of A Racing Dynasty, as Evidenced by His Surname. Piquet Sr. Is Widely Regarded as One of The Greatest Drivers to Have Competed in Formula One.

He Was a Three-Time Formula One World Champion, driving for Brabham, Williams, Lotus, and Benetton in 1981, 1983, and 1987.

It Was Common for Piquet Sr. to Compete Against the Likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost in The Early Days of Formula 1. He Now Oversees the Careers of His Two Racing Sons, Nelson Jr., a Former Formula One Driver for Renault, and Nelson, Sr., a Formula E World Champion. Kelly’s Youngest Sibling, Pedro Piquet, Is Now Racing in Formula 3 for Van Amersfoort Racing.

What Has Max Verstappen Said About Nelson Piquet’s Racism Storm?

Nelson Piquet Was Banned from This Year’s Silverstone Gp Paddock After Allegations Surfaced that He Used a Racial Slur at Lewis Hamilton During the Mercedes Driver’s Crash with Max Verstappen at The 2021 British Grand Prix. The Dutchman, on The Other Hand, Blasted the Decision to Suspend Him, Claiming that Piquet Sr Was Not a Racist.

He Said, “I Think Everyone Agrees that Racism Is Wrong, and I Think That’s a Good Thing. However, the Wording of This Statement Was Incorrect. ” Having Known Nelson for Longer than Most, I Can Say Without A Doubt that He Is Not a Bigot. You Won’t Be Disappointed with Him.

Using the N-Word Specifically Isn’t the Issue; Rather, It’s the Use of Derogatory Language in General. That’s Not to Say He Doesn’t Need My Help in Determining What’s Good and Wrong. in His Remark, He Stated that He Had Used the Improper Terminology. “it Can Be Construed in Two Ways: Negatively or Positively, and Both Interpretations Are Exaggerated to Absurd Proportions.

Open Discussion Rather than A Ban Would Be Preferable.” to Ban People, You’re Not Even Helping the Situation,” He Writes. You’re Not Being Honest. You Must Communicate, and It Is Crucial that You Do So. in Order to Educate Others, It’s Best to Have a Conversation and These Issues Can Be Quickly Addressed.” when You Insult Someone in A Fight, You Have a Conversation with Them and Apologies. It’s the Same with This. As Long as You Learn from Your Error and The Word You Used, Things Are Easily Forgotten. You Shouldn’t Be Barred from The Paddock, in My Opinion. Not with A Three-Time World Champion on Your Side.”

Related Article:

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Was in A Scary Car Accident After She drove Into an Embankment!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Christian Bale, Who Starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, Discusses His Intention to Rejoin the Batman Franchise on One Condition!

Chrishell Stause Explains Her “Super-Open Relationship” with G Flip!

Robyn and The Kids Here’s how The ‘sister Wives’ Fights All Played out There’s a Scuffle in The Family!