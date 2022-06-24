Kate Middleton appeared in the royal portrait with prince williams wearing The vampire's wife 

When you’re one of the most famous couples in modern history, it’s impossible to still be experiencing “firsts” after more than a decade of marriage. Nevertheless, For Kate Middleton and Prince William, the unveiling of their first official portrait as a couple took place on Thursday, June 23. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance to see the painting by renowned English portrait artist Jamie Coreth in Cambridgeshire, yep, their home county.

According to him, he wanted to portray the royal couple as approachable and relaxed as possible while still maintaining a sense of dignity. The Vampire’s Wife’s shimmering green dress, Manolo Blahnik stilettos in green satin, and pearl jewelry are all on display in the portrait. Hair is down in her trademark soft waves, with a rosy lip for contrast. At her side, William is dressed in a dark suit with a turquoise necktie.

It Was Commissioned by The Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund in 2021 as A Gift to Cambridgeshire, People Reports.

In a statement, Coreth called it “the most extraordinary privilege of my life.” The first portrait of Duke and Duchess during their time as the royal couple, Coreth said. “I wanted to evoke a sense of balance between their public and private lives,” Coreth said in an interview with People.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “the artist depicted Kate wearing a dress by The Vampire’s Wife as she stands alongside her husband, the future king of England, in their first official portrait? Isn’t that a little sketchy?” It’s actually a really sweet story behind the name of the fashion brand, though! Founded by Nick Cave’s wife Susie Cave and named after one of Nick’s abandoned book projects, The Vampire’s Wife has become a well-known brand. Celebrity fans of the brand include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, and Dakota Johnson, among others.

For public events, Kate Middleton has worn the emerald green dress from Vampire’s Wife twice. Barbie-pink gown in a similar shimmery material has also been seen on her. Choosing a contemporary label for such an important portrait seems deliberate, a foreshadowing of the 21st-century flavor the couple has brought to the centuries-old monarchy.

Related Article:

Kim Kardashian Claims that She Lost More Weight After the Met Gala!

Viewers of Netflix’s You Don’t Know Me Have All Voiced the Same Criticism of The Show!

Billie Eilish on Why Her Relationship with Her Body Is “truly Horrible”!

Kim Reveals Hulu’s Different Approach to Kardashian’s “Family Drama”!

Josie Totah: Her Journey to Becoming an Lgbtq+ Icon!