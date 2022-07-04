Justin Bieber’s Grandma Kathy Was in A Near-Fatal Car Crash with His Cousin Brandan!

Brandan Steven, Justin Bieber’s cousin, was driving Justin’s grandma Kathy Bieber when they were in a near-fatal vehicle accident. Fortunately, the 17-year-old and the singer’s step-grandma were able to escape the blazing wreckage of the car they were riding in. Stratford, Ontario, was on the scene of a horrific accident on July 2 that included Kathy and Brandan. As her grandson, Brandan drove the vintage red Mustang, the 73-year-old was in the passenger seat.

The same day, photos of firefighters spraying the automobile with water circulated on Facebook via community Facebook group Stratford Cruises. It could have been “extremely bad” had Brandan not taken action fast after the collision, he wrote on social media, describing how he had to rescue his grandma from the car.

The user’s first message read “A terrible tragedy has occurred in Stratford! I genuinely hope that nothing illegal occurred… Is the person who owns this a member of our group?” An hour after the incident occurred, Brandan responded, “I was driving when this happened; my grandma Kathy Bieber was the owner of it [sic] in the passenger seat,” which is roughly 25 minutes from Justin’s hometown, Stratford.

After the crash, Brandan explained exactly what happened. High school student: “We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple of cars in front of us” “Distracted driving caused us to be hit from behind by a driver who claims to have been going 70mph. Pulling my grandmother out of the car wasn’t fun. if we had stayed in there for even a few more seconds, the doors would have been slammed shut “she said.

Justin Bieber’s 17-Year-Old Cousin Brandan Steven Detailed the Fiery Car Accident on Social Media.

Following Justin’s announcement that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he was involved in a terrifying accident. He became facially paralyzed as a result of the diagnosis. In a recent health update, he assured his followers that he’s improving steadily.

This has been a difficult time for him, but he has found solace in the one who designed him and knows him. “All of me, I’m reminded. He knows the deepest portions of my soul that I would rather keep hidden from the world, and he always welcomes me into his arms. This perspective has given me a sense of calm in the midst of this terrifying storm.”

