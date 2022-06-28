Jo Jo Fletcher’s Wedding Weekend Glow with Kopari!

We’re now receiving all the information on the bride’s glam from the romantic weekend after JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers just celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary. In Santa Ynez, California, at the Sunstone Winery, the couple, who became engaged on ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2016, wed on May 14. The materials that Fletcher’s makeup artist used on her hair, face, and body were recently listed on Instagram in a post detailing how she created the newlywed’s amazing welcome party beauty look.

The Property Developer’s Cosmetics Was Immaculate.

We’re more interested in how she got her glowing skin since her curled ponytail was flirty and enjoyable. All weekend long, Fletcher was positively radiant from head to toe, and not just because she was finally getting married. One item—the Kopari Body Glow Sunscreen—was responsible for the bride’s delicately sun-kissed, sparkly complexion.

The lightweight, quickly absorbing sunscreen has already run out five times on Kopari’s website. It is currently back in stock at Revolve, where you can still find it. Fletcher’s most recent stunning gleam demonstrated why it is so well-liked. Customers remark that the unique gel formula’s intense hydration makes their skin feel “very soft” and “smooth like butter.” It is infused with superfood oils and antioxidants.

Additionally, Fletcher’s spotless white flapper girl dress she wore after applying it served as proof that it is transfer-proof (meaning it won’t stain your clothes). Customers who generally look “as red as a tomato” after spending hours in the sun report they don’t burn at all when using the sunscreen gel, which reviewers describe as “ideal for poolside” time. Another purchaser mentioned how well it withstands perspiration and dirt after working outside all day.

It “feels like a luxury item” on the skin, according to one buyer, who noted that they “want to bathe in this lovely thing.” What could be better than maintaining a healthy tan while still shielding your skin from UV damage? Take a cue from Fletcher and purchase the essential summer item that will give you a luminous shine before it sells out at Revolve, as well. Shop more of the items used to create Fletcher’s wedding weekend glam at Nordstrom, True Botanicals, and Sephora below.

