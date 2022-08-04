Jim Hagedorn Cause of Death: Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dies at Age 59

American politician Jim Hagedorn is well-known. Jim’s career in politics is his primary source of income. Jim’s net worth is estimated to be $ 140 million based on online data. Jim’s salary and annual income are unknown at this time. We will soon provide an update once we have more information regarding Jim Hagedorn.

Biography of Jim Hagedorn

Jim Hagedorn, a well-known politician, was born in on August 4, 1962. The son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn and Kathleen Hagedorn (née Mittlestadt) in Blue Earth, Minnesota, Hagedorn was born in 1962.

He was brought up in McLean, Virginia, which is close to Washington, D.C., and on the family farm outside Truman, Minnesota, where his father served in Congress from 1975 to 1983. Langley High School awarded Hagedorn a diploma.

His 1993 Bachelor of Arts in Government and Political Science degree from George Mason University was awarded to him. Jim Hagedorn’s zodiac sign is Capricorn, according to astrologers.

Hagedorn defeated Democratic nominee Daniel Feehan in the 2018 elections after Walz vacated the seat to run successfully for Minnesota governor.

During his 2014 congressional campaign, Hagedorn apologized “sincerely and heartfeltly” for blog entries he had written between 2002 and 2012 that included insulting jokes and references aimed at politicians and persons with disabilities.

According to reports, Hagedorn’s “crazy remarks” left Republican campaign executives “struck.” Hagedorn and his wife Jennifer Carnahan live in Blue Earth, Minnesota. 2019 saw his stage-4 kidney cancer diagnosis.

Income from Jim Hagedorn

Jim is ranked as one of the most well-liked and wealthy politicians. Jim Hagedorn’s net worth is roughly $1.5 million, according to our analysis of data from sources like Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

American politician James Lee Hagedorn was born in Minnesota on August 4, 1962. He represents Minnesota’s first congressional district as a Republican in the US House of Representatives. The district contains Rochester, Austin, and Mankato and takes up much of the southern part of the state.

Hagedorn was ranked 190th out of 435 members of the 116th Congress by the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy with a Bipartisan Index Score of -0.0 for 2019.

Hagedorn was ranked average in the 116th United States Congress when predictive scoring (district partisanship and voting record) was applied, according to FiveThirtyEight’s congressional vote tracker at ABC News. Hagedorn voted with Donald Trump’s stated public policy positions 94.4 percent of the time.

Death Factor

MINNEAPOLIS — According to his wife, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who entered Congress in his father’s footsteps, passed away after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59.

Hagedorn “went away quietly” on Thursday night, Jennifer Carnahan wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to Carnahan, “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota.” “He served people throughout every minute of every day to live his dream. The strongest conservative in our state was my husband, and it was evident in the way he led, voted, and battled for our nation.”

Tim Walz, the governor, is required by state law to hold a special election to fill the vacancy. When the state’s new congressional district lines were unveiled on Tuesday, Hagedorn’s district’s Republican leanings remained mostly unchanged.

In a rematch in 2020, Hagedorn defeated Democrat Dan Feehan by a margin of three points after defeating him by less than a half-point in 2018. In the current election cycle, there have been no Democratic candidates for the seat. With about 54 percent of the vote, President Donald Trump won the district in 2020.

Early in his first term and a few months after marrying Carnahan, who was the Minnesota Republican Party’s state chairwoman at the time, Hagedorn received the news that he had stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019.

At the Mayo Clinic, he received immunotherapy. In December 2020, his afflicted kidney was removed after cancer had been sufficiently beaten back by the treatment, which, according to him, eliminated 99 percent of the malignancy throughout his body. But he disclosed that his cancer has returned in July 2021.

The 1st District, which encompasses southern Minnesota, was represented by Hagedorn. After numerous appearances at county fairs and small-town parades and after nearly unseating then-Rep. Tim Walz in 2016, he finally won the seat in 2018 on his fourth attempt.

Hagedorn bragged about his steadfast support for Trump and conservative stances in his campaigns against Dan Feehan, a Democrat, in both 2018 and 2020.

During the 2018 campaign, he was known for saying, “I want to be a partner with the president.” In a Friday statement, Trump mentioned the time they spent campaigning together and called Hagedorn a “strong and competent legislator” who will be “greatly missed.”

