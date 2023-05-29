Jewel Performance of The National Anthem at The Indy 500 Gets Mixed Reviews!

When an artist is asked to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a big sports event, it’s a big deal. But when a singer decides to change the tune, it’s also a risk. Sunday, when she sang a unique version of the national anthem to start the Indianapolis 500, Jewel found this out for herself.

The winner of Masked Singer decided to give the national song a country feel by playing the guitar at her own speed. Some people in the crowd looked shocked and confused in a video of her performance that was posted to the NBC IndyCar Series Twitter account, but others seemed to enjoy her act.

When Jewel was chosen to sing the national anthem at the Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said, “Singing the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World.” Fans at the track and at home who watch the race on NBC will remember and be moved by Jewel’s performance.” At the very least, it got people talking.

Jewel is not the first singer whose version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been picked apart. Fergie was criticized for her performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, where she changed the song to a jazzy beat and sang it in a sexy way that surprised people. The backlash was so bad that Fergie had to issue an apology: “I’m an artist who likes to take risks, but it’s clear that this version didn’t hit the right tone. I really tried my best because I love this country.”

Two years later, Chaka Khan sang the national anthem at the same event. The crowd was not impressed by her version, either. Maybe Jimmy Kimmel explained it best when he was caught on camera grinning during Fergie’s All-Star Game performance.

“Here’s what you should know about taking risks with the national anthem: Don’t. Just don’t,” he said. “Don’t take chances when you’re doing brain surgery. Don’t take chances when you’re driving a school bus or singing the national anthem. “Regular is good enough.”