What is Jessica Tarlov Height? Is She Taller Than Taylor Swift?

Jessica Tarlov is a political analyst, consultant, and strategist from the United States. Jessica is a well-known television personality who also works for Fox News Channel and has made numerous appearances on the network.

Every time she steps on the network stage, a question arises in the minds of her admirers: What is Jessica Tarlov’s height? If you are also looking to know about her height, then keep reading this article; I am sure that you will discover what you are looking for.

How Tall Is Jessica Tarlov?

According to various sources, Jessica Tarlov is 5ft 11 in tall. For people who use the metric system, that is 1.8 meters.

That implies Tarlov is around the same height as Taylor Swift, Rowan Atkinson, Nicole Kidman, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Tarlov is a country pop singer-songwriter.

In November 2016, Tarlov posed for a selfie with Kristin B. Tate just before being a guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Channel program, which led one of her Twitter followers to inquire, “with respect, how tall are you?” She replied that her height is 5 feet 11 inches.

Early Years

Name Jessica Tarlov Profession Political strategist Date of Birth 9 March 1984 Age (as of 2022) 38 year old Height 168 cm (5′ 6) Weight 55 kg Net Worth $2 Million

Jessica was born on March 9, 1984, in New York, United States. Her mother Judy Roberts is a writer and a wine producer, while her dad Mark Tarlov is a well-known filmmaker and producer. She has a younger sister Molly Tarlov who is an actress.

With a bachelor’s degree in arts and history, Tarlov earned her degree from Bryn Mawr College. She served as the president of both the Political Science Association and the campus tennis club as an undergraduate.

Tarlov later earned a master’s degree in political science from the London School of Economics & Political Science in 2007. She completed her education in 2012 by receiving a Ph.D. in Political Science and Government from the same institution.

Jessica Tarlov’s Net Worth

Jessica Tarlov has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her journalism work provides the majority of her income. She has previously worked for FOX News. She has been on numerous channels as a guest.