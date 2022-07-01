Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is “Pro-Roe” in A Fiery Statement Following His Wife Hilarie Burton’s Abortion Experience!

According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the recent Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade has left him furious. A day after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned a 1973 decision guaranteeing women’s freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion, Grey’s Anatomy actor, 56, took to Twitter to express his strong pro-choice stance.

He said, “I have Opinions” in the note he sent. “You’re not a fan of them? Stupidity is not an option. Change your direction and go somewhere else. Today is a block-and-delete kind of day for me. Before you unleash a barrage of s—-… take a look at what my wife just posted on Instagram… as if to say, “You don’t have to worry about me.”

A photo of Morgan wearing a “Pro Roe 1973” T-shirt and sunglasses, as well as a serious expression, was also included in the post.

Actress Hilarie Burton, Morgan’s Wife,

Recalled Her Own Experience with Abortion Following a Miscarriage.

For Burton, 39, the decision to kill her pregnancy allowed her uterus to recover and become fit for future pregnancies. “Either D&C or something else is fine. Hospital records indicate that abortion has been performed. That was the case.”

Aside from the sympathy, she has received from many of her admirers who have also lost pregnancies, there are still a lot of people who write negative remarks on social media, and the comments section on her Instagram post has been disabled.

A heartfelt “thank you” from women and other pro-choice advocates may be found in the comments area of one of Morgan’s posts. Commenters like “I adore you, Jeff! You can tell ’em!” and “You’re the best!”

