In Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa Wants to “battle” Gillian Anderson!

Despite the paucity of information on Ncuti Gatwa’s portrayal of The Doctor, the actor has revealed who he’d want to collaborate with on the program. Gatwa wants to see his Sex Education co-star Gillian Anderson play a villain for his Doctor to battle, even though Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Catherine Tate have already said that they will be returning to their respective roles as The Doctor and Donna Noble.

Gatwa expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of working with Anderson once more when speaking with RadioTimes at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards. Gatwa stated that she would be an incredible baddie if she were to enter the scene. “Like, I would like a fight with Gillian! A dream, that would be. For nine seasons and a revival, she portrayed FBI Agent Dana Scully, making her the queen of science fiction.

Anderson’s name has been mentioned in connection with Doctor Who before, as one might anticipate. Prior to the 13th Doctor being revealed as Jodie Whittaker

Anderson Was Seen as A Front-Runner Herself.

. Additionally, in 2009, there were rumors that the actor might portray the “renegade Time Lady The Rani,” a 1980s character played by Kate O’Mara, alongside Matt Smith’s Doctor.

When The Express (via Metro) asked a source about Anderson’s “huge sci-fi following

” given her the proper basis to play a prominent role in Doctor Who, and that the role of The Rani was “the ideal one for her as the character used to be considered as one of the Doctor’s most lethal opponents.” For Gatwa’s desire to “fight” Anderson as The Rani, Anderson would be the ideal answer. But if The Rani were to be reintroduced, showrunner Russell T. Davies has already stated that he would like musical performer Ruthie Henshall to play the part.

Related Article:

Glee’ Star Lea Michele Will Star in ‘funny Girl’ on Broadway!

Elon Musk Is Taking Steps to Cancel the $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter!

RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Cries Over Tyrone’s Breakup!

Kelly Rizzo Pays a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband Bob Saget Six Months After His Death!

Billy Porter Discovers the Real Cause of His Great-Death Grandfather’s!