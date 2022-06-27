In an Effort to Give Women in The United States Hope, Celebrities Tell Their Own Abortion Tales!

An increasing number of prominent women are speaking out against the Supreme Court’s possible decision to overturn Roe v Wade, and Cathy Newman is the latest to do so, reports the Huffington Post.

On Twitter on Thursday, the Channel 4 News anchor wrote that she was “sad” to have had an abortion but had “never for a second regretted it.”

It’s Time for Women Everywhere to Have the Option to Choose Whether or Not, Newman said.

On May 2, Politico leaked a draught opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that stated that the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing the right to abortion was “egregiously wrong from the start.” Since that time, women have been speaking out about their own abortions and how they feel about the decision.

Phoebe Bridgers, an American singer, and songwriter tweeted on Tuesday that she had an abortion in October of last year while on tour. As a result of the abortion pill I was given by Planned Parenthood, I had no trouble with it. “Everyone deserves that kind of access,” he adds. As Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, told a throng of demonstrators in Manhattan, “I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood for my abortion – and I make no apologies to anyone,” “No one.” As a woman of faith, James said:

“my God Tells Me that You Have to Make the Best Decision for Yourself and Your Life.”

The news of Alito’s leaked decision had brought back “one of the most difficult times in [her] life,” according to Newman, who wrote in the Independent about the time she and her husband were told, more than 15 years ago, that the baby they were carrying had a severe abnormality and would not survive.

In contrast to the many women who have expressed their joy at finally being able to end their pregnancies, Newman described the process as “devastating.” There is “no day that I regret” making the decision even though it was difficult, she writes in her blog. Increasing numbers of female voices are being heard. Podcaster Michaela Oakland revealed to her 296,000 Twitter followers that she had an abortion at the age of 19, but had never felt comfortable discussing it publicly.

She said, “I’m still afraid to talk about it because of all the scary things that people think.”

However, women across the globe have also gone public. The hashtags #Myabortionstory and #ihadanabortion have been used by Twitter users to recall their own experiences with terminating a pregnancy.

One person wrote, “I’m hoping this catches on.”. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was living in an extremely abusive marriage. After much deliberation, I decided to terminate the pregnancy as soon as possible. I would never have left my abuser if I had a child. I have no remorse for the decisions I’ve made. This is something that every woman should be able to do legally and without fear.

“I’ve never shared this on here, but fuck it: I’ve had an abortion.” Ej Dickson, a Rolling Stone writer, wrote in a recent post. In addition, I am the mother of one child and am currently expecting a second.. My feelings on both of these options were complicated, to say the least. “However, the only emotion I ever felt was gratitude for the fact that I *had* a choice.

Five months into her Ph.D., one student wrote that she had an abortion because she knew she couldn’t keep up her academic standards and give the child the same opportunities she had already.

She wrote, “People rightly give sympathy to women who choose abortion due to medical reasons.” “No, that wasn’t me. Realizing my economic status and career aspirations, I was confronted with the stark truth. I could have given more love if love were a currency, but it isn’t.”Changes in US legal precedent have prompted a previous flurry of witness testimony. It was revealed last year that the actress Uma Thurman had aborted her first pregnancy at the age of fifteen, when Texas passed a law effectively banning all abortions in the state.

While it was “the hardest decision of my life,” she wrote, “choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be.” After Georgia’s “heartbeat bill” was signed into law in 2019, British actor Jameela Jamil tweeted: “It’s time for the rest of the world to follow Georgia’s lead.”

Abortion has been the best decision I’ve ever made. A baby I didn’t want or need emotionally, psychologically or financially was a huge burden on both of us. The number of children placed in foster care is expected to soar. So many lives have been ruined. “It’s so cruel,” he says.

A federal judge permanently halted the 2019 Georgia law the following year, finding it to be in violation of the United States Constitution. Roe v Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, a later supreme court decision, were cited by Steve Jones as precedents in his decision-making.

According to the document leaked this week, both of those rulings “must be overruled”. “I had an abortion in 1979,” Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks said after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, leaving a seat on the Supreme Court for Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

That abortion, she said in an interview with the Guardian, “would almost certainly have ended Fleetwood Mac.” “Working as hard as we did, there’s no way I could have had a child back then. And there were a lot of drugs, and I was taking a lot of drugs… “I would have had to leave,” I would have had to.

