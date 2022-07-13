How Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the Creator of Squid Game, Is Stepping It up For Season 2!

Everybody has a burning question regarding season two, but Hwang Dong-hyuk, developer of Squid Game, doesn’t want to answer them.

While celebrating the show’s milestone 14 Emmy nominations, he quipped to E! News, “I’m really sick of it.” “Season two was brought up in at least five different interviews. They don’t have much recourse either. If they don’t ask, then I have to respond.”

What did he have to say about the much-awaited second season, which is expected to air on Netflix in late 2023?

“I’ve got a plan,” he jokingly said. “An entire episode of season two, with all new games and characters, is in the works. I think it’s great. This, in my opinion, is a good idea. It exceeded my expectations.”

We’re Curious, to Say the Least—and a Bit Afraid Too.

In Addition to Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Oh Young-Soo, and Lee You-Mi Earning Emmy Nods for Their Performances in Squid Game, Hwang Was Also Nominated for Writing and Directing for The Film.

As He Put It, “The United States Is No Longer the Exclusive Source of Entertainment for The World’s Consumers,” Remarked. “there Is a Growing Appreciation and Enjoyment of Global Material in The United States as well. This Is a Very Historic Occasion.”

He Believes This Is only The Beginning for Him.

When It Comes to Cultural Interactions, “here Is Where It All Begins,” He Stated. with The Continuing Russian-Ukrainian Crisis as A Backdrop, I Believe that These Kinds of Cultural Interactions Will Assist Us to Better Understand One Another and Lessen Global Tensions.

When the Nominees Were Announced, Hwang Stated, “I Got up Around 3 A.M. and Had a Couple of Bottles of Champagne.” He Has Every Right to Be Happy.

Netflix Has the First Season of Squid Game Accessible to Watch.

This Year’s Emmy Awards Will Be Held on Sept. 12 and Streamed Live on Peacock, Starting at 8 pm Est/5 Pm Pst. It’s All Part of The NBC Universal Family: (e!, NBC, and Peacock).

