Harry Styles Assisted a Fan in Making Their Way to The Front ,at A London Concert!

Sunday night at Wembley Stadium in London, Harry Styles helped one of his fans come out of hiding (June 19). ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer spotted a sign from an Italian fan, Mattia, that read “From Ono to Wembley: Help Me Come Out.”

“So you want the people of Wembley to bring you out?” Styles inquired of the fan.

“When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out,” said the singer, who then held up a Pride flag.

There were cheers for his joke, “I think that’s how it works.” He laughed. “You’re officially gay, my boy when this sign is put over your head.” After teasing the crowd for a few seconds by running up and down the stage, joking that the fan was “still straight,” he raised the flag into the air. “Congratulations Mattia, you are now a free man,” he said, blowing kisses.

The Singer Also Helped Another Fan Come out To Their Mother During His Tour in The United States Last Year.

It Was “one of My Favourite Shows We’ve Ever Played,” Styles Tweeted Following His First London Show on Saturday Night. In the Midst of My Utter Gratitude, I Don’t Know How To Begin Thanking You. I’m Overwhelmed with Gratitude and Happiness. Oh, how I Appreciate Your Kindness and Generosity.

All of You Have My Utmost Respect and Admiration. See You Later! H.” in The Film Adaptation of Bethan Roberts‘ 2012 Novel, the Singer Plays a Younger Version of A Police Officer Named Tom. the Story Revolves Around a Love Triangle Involving a Gay Police Officer (styles), the Woman He Marries, and The Man He Had an Illicit Relationship With.

A Global Premiere of My Policeman Will Takes Place on November 4th, when The Film Is Released in The United States and The Uk. Set in A 1950s Utopian Neighbourhood, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Star in Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling, Which Opens on September 23.

Last Month, It Was Revealed that Styles Had Tried out For the Role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic, Which Will Star Austin Butler. The Director Recently Explained Why He Didn’t Cast the Singer. During an interview with Sydney’s Nova Fm, Baz Luhrmann Gushed, “harry Is a Really Talented Actor.” the Two of Us Could Collaborate on Something… However, Harry Styles Is the Real Problem. “he’s Already a Household Name.”

