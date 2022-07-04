Halsey says she had three miscarriages before her son was born.

It was in Vogue’s July 1, 2022 issue that Halsey wrote a candid op-ed in which she discussed her own experience as a first-time mother, her delivery, and the several miscarriages she suffered. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in 2022, the piece was written in reaction.

She had three miscarriages by the time she was 24 before giving birth to her son Ender the year before, and after his birth, the 27-year-old singer opened up about it. ‘One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a kind way of suggesting that I would require an abortion since my body could not fully terminate the pregnancy by itself, putting me at risk of sepsis without medical assistance. I burst into tears during the operation. I was terrified for my own safety, and I felt helpless in the face of it. As she sobbed, she explained, “I had no choice but to abort this pregnancy that was endangering my life.”

How Weird that Although My Own Heart?

would amount to nothing more than a sequence of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my belly may mean I couldn’t consent to save my own life,” she continued.

When I became a mother for the first time, many people asked me if I had changed my mind about abortion after so many years of trying.” Without any doubt, no. As a matter of fact, I’ve never been more invested in it.

It was only because of my abortion that my son was able to have his. This potentially life-altering event should be available to everyone at any time, on any terms, and in any way, they see fit. I will fight with all my strength while holding my son in one arm,” she concluded in a stirring message.

The Supreme Court’s momentous ruling wasn’t the only prominent figure to have a strong view about it. Celebrities like Madonna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and others have also expressed their grief and sorrow on social media. “I’m terrified for my daughters. I’m worried about the safety of all American women. In an Instagram post, Madonna said, “I am just plain afraid.”

Related Article:

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Was in A Scary Car Accident After She drove Into an Embankment!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Announced Their Separation, The Internet Went Wild!

As Princess Diana Celebrates Her 61st Birthday Prince William and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to The Late Princess!

Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!