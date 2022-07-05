Go Inside Margot Robbie’s Amazing Birthday Party on The Barbie Movie Set!

In a Barbie world, she is a birthday girl.

On July 2, Margot Robbie’s birthday, she had a party with the cast and crew of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Photos obtained by E! News show that between takes, a pink Barbie birthday cake was given to Margot, who plays the title character in the live-action movie.

“Happy Birthday, Barbie Margot!” was written in pink frosting on the cake. In another picture from the set, the 32-year-old Oscar nominee appears to be wearing Barbie’s neon outfit with a white long-sleeved cover-up and carrying a box of donuts and a party hat.

In the past few weeks, the cast of Barbie has been hard at work on the highly anticipated project. Photos of Margot and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, in costume have been released. In fact, Warner Bros. released the first look at Ryan in character as a platinum blonde in the middle of June, which caused a big stir on social media.

One person who loves the Ken style for sure? Eva Mendes has been Ryan’s, long-time love. “I have that underwear, which is the Ken underwear. I asked for it, “In late June, she told E! News’ Nightly Pop for the first time. “I just said, “Just bring home the underwear for Ken.” All I want is that.'”

Fans all over the world won’t be able to see the movie until 2023, but you can get a sneak peek with the photos from the set below.

Birthday Barbie

Margot Robbie turned 32 on July 2, and her movie family gave her a “Barbie Margot” cake for her birthday.

A Party with Extra Sweetness

The actress and producer had treats and a party hat to mark the day.

Neon Barbie

On the set of the Barbie movie on June 27, co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling wore the same rollerblades and matched outfits. It’s Wonderful Robbie and Gosling, who play Barbie and Ken, laugh together while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Hiya, Barbie!

In April, Warner Bros. showed the first picture of Robbie as the character.

Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio put out the first picture of Gosling as Ken without a shirt on.

Dynamic Duo

In these pictures taken on set, it looked like the two were going to a rodeo.

Ken & Barbie

The real-life movie will come out in July 2023.

