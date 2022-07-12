“Glee” star Lea Michele is going to Broadway in “Funny Girl.”

Lea Michele, the star of Glee, will play the title role in Funny Girl on Broadway this autumn.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 6 at the August Wilson Theatre on West 52nd Street in New York City, the artist will take the position of the current headliner, Beanie Feldstein. Every day of the week, Michele will perform as Fanny Brice, and Tova Felshuh will co-star with her as Mrs. Rosie Brice.

Previews for the current Funny Girl revival show started in March 2022, and the show premiered in April of this year. Until Michele’s arrival on September 5, Julie Benko will fill in for Feldstein, who will leave her role as Fanny on July 31.

The role of Rachel Berry in the musical comedy Glee, which ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015, made Michele famous. Her previous television credits include The Mayor and Scream Queens. The actress’ most recent on-screen appearance was in Same Time, Next Christmas, an ABC TV movie from 2019.

Regarding music, Michele most recently performed on stage at the Spring Awakening 15th Reunion Concert in 2021, which was recorded and shown on HBO Max. Among her previous performances are Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime, and Les Misérables.

The Casting Information Also Says that Jane Lynch!

who is presently portraying Mrs. Rosie Brice in the production of Glee, will be leaving on September 4. Michele will miss her Glee co-star for this reason. The new Funny Girl, with a reworked text by Harvey Fierstein Based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, features the enduring soundtrack by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill.

This show, a love letter to the theatre, debuted on the same day that its original star, Barbara Streisand, turned 80. The well-known musical gives viewers the chance to once again enjoy performances of songs like “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People” on a Broadway stage. Keep an eye out for Michele’s Funny Girl premiere in September and visit funnygirlonbroadway.com for more information on tickets.

